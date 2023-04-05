Suspected impaired driver was speeding before they crashed into house and fought home's owner in street, police say

The drivers of a truck and a car were arrested and charged with assault, the Chandler Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police have arrested two people after a truck crashed into a house early Wednesday morning, the Chandler Police Department said.

Evidence at the scene suggests the driver of the truck and another driver in a passenger car were speeding near the intersection of Goldfinch Way and Yucca Street when the truck driver lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle, pushing it into a nearby home, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find two people fighting in the street, the department said. The two people involved in the fight are believed to be the truck driver and the homeowner.

Both of the drivers were arrested, police said. Police filed assault charges against both drivers and criminal damage charges against the truck driver.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, officers said.

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous