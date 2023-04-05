Suspected impaired driver was speeding before they crashed into house and fought home's owner in street, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Police have arrested two people after a truck crashed into a house early Wednesday morning, the Chandler Police Department said.
Evidence at the scene suggests the driver of the truck and another driver in a passenger car were speeding near the intersection of Goldfinch Way and Yucca Street when the truck driver lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle, pushing it into a nearby home, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene to find two people fighting in the street, the department said. The two people involved in the fight are believed to be the truck driver and the homeowner.
Both of the drivers were arrested, police said. Police filed assault charges against both drivers and criminal damage charges against the truck driver.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, officers said.
