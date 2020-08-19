Phoenix hotel manager accused of groping women during job interviews

Chandulal Dhanani, 51, has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse and one count of assault.

PHOENIX — The manager of a Phoenix hotel was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually assaulted women who came in for a job interview.

Chandulal Dhanani, 51, has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse and one count of assault. Police say the assaults took place between January 2019 to June of this year at a motel near McDowell Road and 52nd Street.

In four of the alleged incidents, investigators say Dhanani groped the victims' breasts while being interviewed.

Another incident involved a guest at the motel, according to police. Investigators say DNA evidence has linked Dhanani to at least one of the cases.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking for tips from anyone who may have more information.