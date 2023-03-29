Detectives seeking information in Phoenix homicide

A shooting Tuesday night near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road left a man dead, Phoenix police said. Now investigators are asking for the public's help.

PHOENIX — Phoenix homicide detectives are asking the public for information on a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night, leaving one man dead.

The shooting reportedly happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. He hasn't been identified at this time.

Police said that the suspect is still outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials did not provide a narrative on what led up to the shooting.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness.

