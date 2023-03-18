Home invasion in Phoenix leaves man dead, police say

Phoenix police said that a man forced his way into a home near 18th Avenue and Ocotillo road and shot the occupant before running away.

PHOENIX — A home invasion early Saturday morning ended with one man dead and a search for a suspect underway, Phoenix police said.

According to reports, officers were called to a home near 18th Avenue and Ocotillo Road just after midnight. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Daniel Perez Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Perez was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators learned that an unknown man forced his way into the home and attempted to rob Perez before shooting him and running away.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.