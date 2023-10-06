Phoenix homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

The intrusion happened late Thursday night near 17th Avenue and Coolidge Street. No arrests have been made.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix homeowner shot and killed a man that was trying to break into his home Thursday night, city police said.

The man forced his way into a house near 17th Avenue and Coolidge Street just before 11 p.m. and the homeowner shot him, according to police reports.

First responders took the intruder to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is now underway, and the homeowner has not been arrested at this time.

