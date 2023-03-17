Suspect at large after Phoenix hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition

Responding officers found the woman in the roadway at the scene, with no sign of the driver who hit her.

PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car early Friday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the incident.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of 49th Avenue and Thomas Road where they found the woman in the roadway, investigators said. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have shut down the intersection while they investigate.

The department has not released details on the events leading up to the hit-and-run nor the details about the car involved.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

