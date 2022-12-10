Phoenix police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash

Mario Aguirre, 22, was killed when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle that then fled the crash, police say.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcycle rider dead Friday evening.

Police responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a motorcycle near West Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre unresponsive on the ground.

Phoenix Fire Department pronounced Aguirre dead on the scene.

Detectives learned that Aguirre had been driving south on 75th Avenue when he collided with a vehicle turning west onto Encanto Boulevard. At this time, police have not identified the make or model of the second vehicle.

Authorities haven't said if intoxication was a factor in the crash, and are still working to learn more details about what led up to the incident.

