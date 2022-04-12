Graffiti artist arrested after 2 years of incidents, $38k in damages

The 20-year-old used the tag "MEYOE" in numerous neighborhoods and the downtown area in around 314 incidents, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A 20-year-old graffiti artist was arrested after causing around $38,000 in property damage over a two-year period, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect, identified as Toby Manuelito, is allegedly responsible for over 314 graffiti incidents, the department said.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Manuelito through "multiple investigative efforts and surveillance," officers said. Police also obtained hundreds of pen, markers and spray paint cans in his possession.

Manuelito used the tag "MEYOE" in several Valley neighborhoods and the downtown Phoenix area, police said. Many of the tags have been cleaned by Phoenix's Neighborhood Services Department since 2020.

The department's "Graffiti Busters" clean up around 200 graffiti sites every day. Workers on the team spend seven days a week removing reported tags on people's property.

There are multiple ways residents can report graffiti in their area to be taken down, including:

App: myPHX311 (use the TELL THE CITY ABOUT tab)

Call: 602-534-4444

Email: blight@phoenix.gov

Latest Arizona news

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.