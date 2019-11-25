PHOENIX — It's been 13 years since Jason Wedo was tragically killed while riding his bike in Phoenix. Investigators announced Monday they're finally able to give his family some sort of closure.

Wedo was riding his bike east on McKellips Road near Dobson Road when he was struck from behind by a car on the morning of September 23, 2006.

Christopher Flores was in the 1994 Toyota that hit the bicyclist, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Flores was going 54 mph and was impaired by marijuana and alcohol when he failed to slow down for a curve and hit Wedo. Flores's car flipped sending him off the road.

Wedo died at the scene. Flores went to the hospital but was released without major injuries.

Flores was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and drug charges but was later released as investigators waited on further toxicology results, according to the Maricopa Country Sheriff's Office.

It took two years for the case to be resubmitted to the district attorney's office after the results came in.

But by that time, Flores had vanished. Investigators say they couldn't find him.

The U.S. Marshal's Office eventually tracked Flores down in Mexico. He was extradited back to the U.S. to face charges related to Wedo's death.

“The MCSO looks forward to working diligently with other law enforcement partners in ending this case and bringing a sense of closure to the Wedo family,” Sheriff Penzone said.

Wedo left behind a wife and a daughter.