Man fatally shot on front porch of Phoenix home

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Monday morning. According to early reports, he was shot at by an unknown suspect driving by his home.

The shooting reportedly happened around 1:45 a.m. near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police said the victim was sitting on his front porch when an unknown suspect drove past the home and started shooting at the victim.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the area in their vehicle. Detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.