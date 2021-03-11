Mobile home fire in Phoenix investigated as possible arson

A man was reportedly seen running from the scene after the fire was started, officials said.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department is investigating a suspicious mobile home fire that started Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials responded to the scene near Southern Avenue and 36th Street around 2 p.m. and found a small mobile home engulfed in flames.

Investigators were allegedly told that a man was seen running from the scene on foot just after the fire began, officials said.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire before it extended to other homes, but a family has been displaced.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority have (https://www.afma.az.gov/tips)

