Federal courthouse security guard expected to recover after being shot in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A security guard at a federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix was shot in the chest on Tuesday and taken to a local hospital, a source told 12 News.

The guard's vest absorbed the impact of the shot, U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said. The guard is expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed that there was a shooting and that one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Phoenix police are searching for a vehicle they believe is connected to the incident.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released.

The building is located near Seventh Avenue and Washington Street.

The area around the building has been closed. Washington Street is closed from Seventh Avenue to Fourth Avenue.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The FBI is investigating.

