Phoenix police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police said 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla died after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck a cyclist Saturday night.

Police said the collision occurred near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 11 p.m. Officers located 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla at the scene and transported him to the hospital.

Investigators believe Quintanilla was hit by a white, four-door sedan while he was riding his bicycle. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are actively searching for the motorist and anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: