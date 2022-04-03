x
Crime

Phoenix police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Police said 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla died after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run suspect who fatally struck a cyclist Saturday night. 

Police said the collision occurred near 32nd Street and Thomas Road at about 11 p.m. Officers located 66-year-old Jesus Quintanilla at the scene and transported him to the hospital. 

Investigators believe Quintanilla was hit by a white, four-door sedan while he was riding his bicycle. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. 

Police are actively searching for the motorist and anyone with information can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. 

