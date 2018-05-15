PHOENIX - A crossing guard at a Phoenix elementary school was arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor, molestation of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Marisa Claire, the crossing guard for Esperanza Elementary in Deer Valley, and the man she says is her husband, Matthew Dunlap, are accused of performing and filming sexual acts on a 7-year-old girl.

Court documents show investigators obtained two videos recorded in 2016 from Apple through a search warrant for Dunlap's iCloud storage.

The videos, according to court documents, show Dunlap performing sexual acts on the child using his fingers and a vibrator.

During an interview with police, according to court paperwork, Dunlap said both he and Claire participated in these acts at least twice a week with the girl from October 2016 until October 2017. Dunlap told police he used the videos and photos of the girl to masturbate at "later times."

Court documents show the girl was known to both Claire and Dunlap.

Parents of elementary students received a blue letter from school officials during drop-off Tuesday morning.

The letter said that Claire was hired as a guard for a month. School officials say she passed a background check before being hired, and they assured that none of the alleged sex acts happened on campus.

Her bail is set at $150,000.

Claire and Dunlap are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

