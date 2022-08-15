Phoenix man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sustained sexual abuse of a child

Phoenix man who sexually abused child for years will serve decades in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the sexual abuse of a child, the United States Department Of Justice said.

Avery Ulate, 39, admitted in 2019 that he engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 12 for years. A federal judge delivered Ulate's sentence earlier this month.

The crimes occurred on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation where the child is enrolled as a tribal member. The case was investigated by both the FBI and the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations.

Ulate had previously pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child.

