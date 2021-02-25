Phoenix caregiver charged with murder for patient’s death

Phoenix police say detectives arrested Valer Catuna, 52, on second-degree murder charges.

PHOENIX — The owner of a Phoenix adult care facility has been charged with murder for the death of a patient last year, police announced Wednesday.

Police responded to the facility near 35th Avenue and Grovers Avenue in late October and found a patient, 53-year-old William Griswold, had died.

Investigators found no signs of foul play and originally believed Griswold died from a medical emergency.

But an autopsy in the following months ruled his death as a homicide.

Phoenix police say detectives found evidence and witness testimonies that led them to arrest Valer Catuna, 52, on second-degree murder charges.