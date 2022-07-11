Phoenix brothers get prison time for selling AR-type rifles, ghost guns, grenade and more

Officials said some of the firearms the brothers purchased and resold were connected to various crimes in the Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix brothers are behind bars after pleading guilty to selling more than 40 firearms without a license.

Department of Justice officials said in July and August of 2020, Jay Derek Ramirez Ramirez, 21, and his brother, 23-year-old Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez, bought and sold at least 40 firearms for profit.

DOJ officials said included in those firearms were AR-type rifles, shotguns, Glock handguns, a stolen firearm and a privately made firearm (ghost gun), as well as an inert grenade, suppressors, body armor and high-capacity magazines.

Officials said some of the firearms the brothers purchased and resold were connected to various crimes in the Valley or were found in the hands of prohibited possessors. Authorities said the Ramirez brothers advertised the firearms on social media and sold them out of their family tire shop.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Jay Derek Ramirez Ramirez to 1 year in prison. His brother, Juan Ali Ramirez Ramirez was sentenced to 3 years behind bars.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.