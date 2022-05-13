Phoenix asst. teacher accused of offering student money for nude photos

Court records show Darangelo Balark allegedly engaged in inappropriate text conversations with a 14-year-old student at Maya High School.

PHOENIX — An assistant teacher at Maya High School in Phoenix has been arrested on suspicion of offering a student money to send him nude photos.

Darangelo Balark, 33, of Glendale was taken into custody Wednesday after a 14-year-old student reported receiving uncomfortable requests for explicit photographs.

Court records show the suspect allegedly asked for the student's phone number and then began sending her text messages asking for nude photos. In the messages, the defendant allegedly offered the student up to $60 for explicit materials.

Balark denied texting the student and told police another student at the school may have sent the requests through his phone, court records show.

The suspect was booked on charges of sexual abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

