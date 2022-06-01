'We have only begun to fight': Phoenix man accused of conspiring with Jan. 6 rioters

Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix is accused of coordinating members of the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

An Arizona man is among a group of defendants recently indicted by a grand jury for seditiously attempting to thwart the presidential transfer of power by storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix was arrested Thursday on suspicion of coordinating teams of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group, during last year's insurrection.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, the alleged leader of the Oath Keepers was taken into custody this week and has been charged with seditious conspiracy acts to overthrow the government.

Unlike other rioters who have been charged only for their actions on Jan. 6, Vallejo, Rhodes, and their co-defendants have been charged for conspiring together in the weeks leading up to the event.

The defendants have been charged with seditious conspiracy, an offense that carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors claim the defendants opposed President Joe Biden's ascent to office by using websites, social media, text messaging and encrypted messaging applications to communicate with each other.

Court records show Vallejo allegedly oversaw the group's communications during the events of Jan. 6 as members allegedly breached the Capitol with the intention of overthrowing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The riot resulted in multiple casualties and several injuries, including law enforcement officers who died by suicide after responding to the insurrection.

Vallejo was allegedly stationed at a nearby hotel and prepared to bring more weapons to the Capitol, court records show. While recording a podcast that morning, Vallejo allegedly discussed the possibility of "armed conflict" and "guerilla war" on Jan. 6.

After the riot, Vallejo allegedly met up with Rhodes at a restaurant to "celebrate their attack" and discuss their next steps, according to court records.

Throughout the evening, the co-conspirators allegedly sent each other messages about their next course of action.

"We have only (begun) to fight," Vallejo allegedly messaged the group.

Over the last year, authorities have arrested more than 725 suspects accused of crimes related to the events on Jan. 6.

