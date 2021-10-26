Phoenix dad arrested for allegedly killing baby girl

Shawn Conner, 26, was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing his infant daughter back in July.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix father was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of murdering his infant daughter in July.

Shawn Conner, 26, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of first-degree murder after Phoenix police arrested him for allegedly killing a one-month-old baby.

On July 4, 2021, Conner claimed he was giving the baby a bath and became distracted by his other children. When he returned to check on the infant, she was not responsive.

Conner told Phoenix police the baby had choked on water and he attempted to resuscitate her by hitting her back, a method he had learned from watching YouTube videos.

Court records show an autopsy later revealed the baby died from blunt-force trauma, prompting investigators to arrest Conner for charges of murder and child abuse.

