Phoenix 14-year-old boy shot and killed, police say

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday evening.
An ambulance was reportedly flagged down by a passenger car on the 101 Freeway and 59th Avenue, police said. There, a 14-year-old boy was found in the rear seat with a gunshot wound.
The boy was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses of the shooting told officers that the shooting took place around the area of 3100 West Thunderbird, police said. Officers secured the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
The is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.