Person shot while walking through Glendale neighborhood, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating after a person was shot while walking in a neighborhood on early Saturday morning.
Police say the victim was walking near West Glenn Drive and North 75th Avenue around midnight when a white or gray sports car pulled up.
A person in the car reportedly said, "what's up" and started shooting.
The victim was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators did not share any more details on the suspect. There were no witnesses to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.