Person shot while walking through Glendale neighborhood, police say

The victim was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating after a person was shot while walking in a neighborhood on early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was walking near West Glenn Drive and North 75th Avenue around midnight when a white or gray sports car pulled up.

A person in the car reportedly said, "what's up" and started shooting.

The victim was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not share any more details on the suspect. There were no witnesses to the shooting.