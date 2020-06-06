x
Person shot while walking through Glendale neighborhood, police say

The victim was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are investigating after a person was shot while walking in a neighborhood on early Saturday morning. 

Police say the victim was walking near West Glenn Drive and North 75th Avenue around midnight when a white or gray sports car pulled up.

A person in the car reportedly said, "what's up" and started shooting. 

The victim was shot several times and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators did not share any more details on the suspect. There were no witnesses to the shooting.   

The investigation is ongoing. 

