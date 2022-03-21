1 person shot in IKEA parking lot, Tempe police say

It's unclear the condition of the victim, police said the man is being treated by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in an IKEA parking lot near the Interstate 10 and Warner Road interchange Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the parking lot and located a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said the suspect drove off.

It's unclear the condition of the victim, police said the man is being treated by Tempe Fire Medical Rescue.

The scene is being locked down for the investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

