Police say no arrests have been made in connection to South Mountain brush fires

The Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday that detectives "contacted a subject who is believed to be related to this incident, a very small brush fire."

PHOENIX — Detectives contacted a person who is believed to be connected to a series of small brush fires at South Mountain.

Firefighters responded to a small brush fire on Monday when officers spotted a person in the area.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

Crews worked through the evening to extinguish the hotspots on the mountain.

The investigation, including what led up to the fire, is ongoing.





