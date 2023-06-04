Phoenix police: Man arrested after barricading himself in central Phoenix house

Police said the incident happened in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said a suspect is in custody after being barricaded inside a home in the area of 7th Avenue and McDowell Road.

According to police, officers responded to the home after a man broke into the house Sunday at about 1:30 p.m.

Officers were able to establish containment and set up a perimeter as they worked to remove the suspect from the home and take the individual into custody, police said.

Police said the Special Assignments Unit responded to the scene after gunshots were heard.

"After several hours the man was detained inside of the residence," said police.

After the man was taken into custody he was treated by the Phoenix Fire Department and will be booked into jail at a later time.

The man will face several charges in connection to the incident, police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.