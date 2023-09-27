Corrections officer charged with unlawful sexual contact with inmate

The victim told investigators the incident happened on Sept. 22 in the state prison at Perryvill. She further provided investigators with evidence of the encounter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A corrections officer has been arrested after having sex with an inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex-Perryville, according to a court document.

Jose Mario Figueroa, 20, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with unlawful sexual contact with an inmate at the women's correctional facility, the document said.

The investigation into Figueroa began on Sept. 26, after allegations of the incident emerged.

"Arizona state prison criminal investigations unit responded to the Lumley unit of the prison and gathered information regarded an allegation of unlawful sexual conduct between a corrections officer," the document said.

During an interview, the victim told investigators the incident happened on Sept. 22. She further provided investigators with evidence of the encounter with Figueroa, the document said.

Figueroa admitted to investigators that he had sex with the victim.

Perryville has recently faced public scrutiny due to concerns about air conditioning at the facility.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.