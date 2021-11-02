Peoria homicide suspect who triggered AMBER Alert has history of domestic violence

He was ordered to get treatment for both, but his most recent cases were pushed back because of COVID-19.



Maes is the non-custodial father of 10-month-old Abel, who was kidnapped as his mother, Martie, was loading him into a Chrysler minivan.



Police say Martie tried to stop the suspect and jumped on top of the vehicle and was thrown off as it drove away with her child in the backseat.



Baby Abel was found safe after police responded to a report of an abandoned child near 21st Drive and Mountain View Road in Phoenix around 1 a.m. Wednesday.



The person who found him is a long-time friend of Maes but says he hadn’t heard from him in a while.



He told 12 News off-camera that he heard his dogs barking around midnight when he opened his front door and found Abel in a car seat, wrapped in a blanket with his bottle.



The suspect’s friend says he took the baby inside and called the police.



A short time later, the man says Maes sent him a Facebook message telling him to call his mother in the morning. But police took custody of the child.