PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is searching for the man investigators believe committed three robberies in the city and one in Glendale.

Police say Jose Siqueiros, 38, was caught on surveillance tape robbing the stores late at night between Feb. 29 and March 3. They say Siqueiros pretended to buy something at each store, jumped over the counter and told the clerk he had a weapon before robbing them.

In one robbery, police say Siqueiros fled in a grey four-door sedan – possibly a charcoal-colored Nissan that was driven by a woman.

Police describe Siqueiros as being 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds with a shaved head, brown eyes and facial hair. He also has tattoos on both arms and his back.

Anyone with information about Siqueiros is asked to call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8762 or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS).

