Peoria police searching for man in white van suspected of stalking children

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is warning of a suspicious man in a white van who was seen following multiple children, the department said Monday.

On July 9, investigators say a man in a Ford Transit van drove up to a juvenile girl who was walking through a neighborhood near Sunrise Point and Whispering Ridge Road.

Police say the suspect told the girl, “Hey, I’ve been looking for you,” at which point the girl denied knowing him and kept walking.

The man allegedly kept pursuing the girl until she fled and told her parents what happened.

After telling other neighbors of the incident, the victim’s parents learned that two other girls had seen a similar van roaming the neighborhood.

The girls say the driver appeared to slow down when he saw them but didn’t make contact.

Peoria Police describe the suspect as a younger African American man driving a 2009 to 2013 Ford Transit.

A neighbor captured the van on home security video.