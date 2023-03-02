Peoria police searching for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect

Police said Sir Antoine Williams was reportedly involved in a homicide at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard on February 27.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department is asking for the public's help locating an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect.

Police said Sir Antoine Williams,19, was reportedly involved in the shooting death of a 20-year-old Goodyear man at a Circle K near El Mirage Road and Vistancia Boulevard on February 27.

Williams is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 162 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the word “SIR” tattooed across his neck.

Peoria police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said if you see Williams, do not attempt to contact him and call 911 immediately.

If anyone has any information on where Williams is, please get in touch with the Peoria Police Tip Line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police said two other suspects had been taken into custody, and besides Williams, they are not looking for any additional suspects.

