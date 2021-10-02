Peoria police searching for 10-month-old abducted by non-custodial parent

When officers arrived, they say 30-year-old Eric Maes abducted the child from his mother and drove off.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are searching for a 10-month-old boy who was abducted Tuesday night by his non-custodial parent.

Police received calls of a domestic violence incident at a home near 91st Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say 30-year-old Eric Maes abducted the child from his mother and drove off. His car was later found abandoned on Lone Cactus Drive, and police say Maes took off on foot with the boy.

Maes is described as a white man who is approximately 5-foot-11, 140 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The child, Abel Maes, is described as a 10-month-old white infant, approximately 20 inches tall and 20 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.