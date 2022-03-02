Know her? Peoria police need help identifying porch pirate

Anyone who recognizes the woman or vehicle in the video, or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Peoria police.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was caught on camera stealing packages from a home in Peoria.

The incident happened at a home near 91st Drive and West Surrey Drive, on Feb. 14 around 1:40 p.m.

The homeowner gave police surveillance video that showed the woman get out of a gray Toyota Camry, run to the front door and take two packages.

The video showed the woman running back to the gray Toyota with the packages in hand. The woman got into the front passenger seat and the car then drove out of the neighborhood. Police said the driver of the gray Toyota is a bald, Caucasian male.

Police said the woman has blonde hair, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, pink socks, black shoes and dark sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the individual(s), vehicle in the video, or has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Peoria police at 623-773-8992 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

