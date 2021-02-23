Peoria police looking for man who allegedly groped woman at Fry's grocery store

Police say it happened at the Fry's located at 7455 W. Cactus Road on Feb. 7 around 10:30 p.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department released security camera photos of a man wanted for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman at a Fry's grocery store earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect was wearing dark pants, a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front left side and “Arizona” in red lettering on the back, and black shoes with a white stripe.

He was also wearing eyeglasses and a black facemask and was seen leaving driving away in the white sedan.

