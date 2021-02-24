Peoria Police looking for man who allegedly groped woman at Fry's Grocery Store

The suspect was wearing dark pants, a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front left side and “Arizona” in red lettering on the back.

PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man they say inappropriately touched a woman in a Fry's Grocery Store.

The alleged assault took place at the Fry's located at 7455 W. Cactus Road on February 7th around 10:30 PM.

The suspect was wearing dark pants, a red shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front left side and “Arizona” in red lettering on the back, and black shoes with a white stripe. He was also wearing eyeglasses and a black facemask and was seen leaving driving away in the white sedan.

If you have information, call the Peoria Police AZ Tip Line at 623-773-7045 or if you wish to be anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

In a separate case, the Apache Junction Police Department is asking the public to help identify the man suspected in an incident that occurred in the parking lot of Fry’s Grocery Store on Idaho Rd and Old West Hwy in Apache Junction.

On February 18, he followed a woman out to her car where he forcibly groped her and then fled on foot to a vehicle parked nearby. The man was seen fleeing the parking lot in a dark-colored SUV or crossover.

If you recognize this individual and you are able to help identify him please contact the Apache Junction Police Department at (480) 982-8260. If you would like to remain anonymous please contact (480) 474 8585.

