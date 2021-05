The shooting happened at 91st and Northern avenues around 5 p.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after a police officer fired their weapon in Peoria during some sort of incident Monday afternoon.

Authorities did not say if any officer or suspect was injured or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Traffic in the area has been impacted, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 12 News for the latest information.