Peoria PD: Domestic violence suspect threatened officers with gun before pursuit

PHOENIX — An accused domestic violence suspect led officers on a pursuit from Peoria through Phoenix Wednesday afternoon after police say he threatened officers with a gun.

The Peoria Police Department says officers tried to arrest the suspect for several charges after he allegedly threatened to kill the victim and others.

When stopped by officers, police say the suspect got inside his car and pointed a gun at them before speeding off just after 4 p.m.

The pursuit took officers from southbound I-17 to the Loop 220 before the suspect exited on Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

The chase ended at a convenience store parking lot on 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Police say the suspect refused to cooperate and had to be subdued by a Phoenix Police K9.

The suspect was arrested and is being treated at a hospital.

No officers were hurt during the chase.