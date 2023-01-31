Peoria police arrest suspect accused of assaulting jogger

The 27-year-old suspect allegedly attacked a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on the morning of Jan. 28.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 27-year-old man has been detained by the Peoria Police Department for allegedly trying to sexually assault a jogger on the Skunk Creek Trail on Jan. 28.

Steven R. Michael of Phoenix is facing several felony charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman jogging along the trail Saturday morning and threw her to the ground, police said.

The woman fought back and managed to get away from the assailant. She called 911 and police officers were able to locate the suspect.

Michael is facing charges of sexual abuse, aggravated assault, and attempted sexual assault.

Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to call Peoria police at 623-773-8874.

