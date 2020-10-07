Peoria police arrest private tutor accused of multiple child sex crimes

Police say Carl Nathaniel Fredricksen, 34, is suspected of child molestation, exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man Thursday who is accused of committing a variety of sex crimes on children.

Officers were tipped off by a parent who said Fredricksen showed their children explicit videos and asked if they wanted to try it with him.

Fredricksen was arrested at a hotel on Bell Road where investigators say they found hundreds of videos and photos of child pornography in his room.

Police say Fredricksen advertised himself as a private tutor across the Valley.

Peoria police believe there may be additional victims and investigators are asking for any additional tips or information that may help detectives with this investigation.

People are encouraged to call 623-773-7045 or fill out a form at https://p3tips.com/927

Fredricksen was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail.