A Peoria man was arrested for allegedly forging documents to get his estranged wife committed to a mental health facility against her will.

Investigators say 33-year-old Hector Nevarez filed four petitions within four months to have his estranged wife committed to a mental health facility.

The victim reportedly missed several days of work since she had to stay in the mental health facility against her will four different times.

During the fourth commitment, a physician's assistant recognized the victim and noticed the number of times a petition was filed against her. The physician's assistant contacted police.

Court documents allege the petitions had "false" and "suspicious" statements. Nevarez reportedly wrote down a DCS worker as a witness and a doctor, who later said they didn't know they were listed on the paperwork.

Investigators discovered the victim had a protection order against Nevarez.

Nevarez faces charges of forgery, aggravated harassment, fraud and false reporting.

RELATED: Valley man charged with killing wife, 2 daughters to be sentenced Tuesday

RELATED: Wife shot by husband after argument in Tonopah, deputies say

RELATED: West Valley man charged with murder, abuse in toddler's death