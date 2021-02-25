Peoria bus aide arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching 18-year-old student

Marco Chinchilla was arrested on one count of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

PHOENIX — A bus aide for a Valley school district has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching an 18-year-old student with cognitive disabilities last week, police announced Thursday.

Marco Chinchilla, a 66-year-old man from Sun City, was arrested around 10 a.m. Wednesday for one count of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

The Peoria Police Department said the investigation involving Chinchilla, who is a bus assistant for the Peoria Unified School District, began on Feb. 17.

Chinchilla was placed on paid administrative leave on Feb. 17 "after an investigation regarding improper use of the bus seat belts determined that he had also obstructed one of the bus cameras while on duty," the district said in a statement to 12 News.

The district said it immediately contacted the Peoria Police Department following the investigation.

The department said the district found evidence that Chinchilla allegedly inappropriately touched one of the students on the bus.

According to court paperwork, the school district's transportation director was reviewing security camera video from Chinchilla's bus on Jan. 13 after receiving a complaint that Chinchilla was not buckling students properly.

In the video, Chinchilla is seen attempting to obstruct the view from a camera by placing a sticker over the lens and moving a camera with his hand. One of the cameras was still able to capture video facing forward on the bus, the paperwork said.

Students, including the unidentified 18-year-old victim, then entered the bus. The student functions around 8 to 10 years of age but is more delayed in her speech and writing skills, the paperwork said.

Chinchilla sat in front of the victim during the bus ride and was seen with his hand "sporadically hanging over the back seat rest of the seat" and he made "furtive back and forth movements" for about 22 minutes of the bus ride, according to the paperwork.

The student repositioned her body from laying on her back to laying on her stomach to laying on her back with her legs crossed throughout the video, the paperwork said.

According to court paperwork, Chinchilla told Peoria Unified School District officials that he was stopping the girl from inappropriately touching herself when they brought him in for questioning on Feb. 18.

A day later, the victim told a forensic interviewer with ChildHelp that a "weird guy" named "Lucas" had touched her on her "private parts" while on the bus and that it felt "gross" and "disgusting."

No one named Lucas works for the district's transportation department nor are any of the students on Chinchilla's bus named Lucas, the paperwork said. This information, plus the victim's description of the man and the video footage, led police to believe that Chinchilla was the suspect.

Chinchilla denied ever touching the student inappropriately, the court paperwork said.

Chinchilla was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Intake and Release.

The department said the charges may be added or amended. The investigation is ongoing.

Chinchilla has worked for the Peoria Unified School District since August 2017, the district said in a statement. The district said he may have been in contact with both students and adults on the bus.

"The district is grateful for the collaborative and quick actions of the Peoria Police Department to keep our schools and community safe," the district said in a statement.

"The district is committed to providing the safest possible learning environment and inappropriate conduct by staff is not tolerated."

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.