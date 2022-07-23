No injuries after people exchange gunfire at Tempe Walmart parking lot

Police say the shooters both fled the scene before officers arrived.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police are investigating after two people shot at each other in the parking lot of a Walmart Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at the shopping center near Elliot Road and Priest Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Details are still limited, but the Tempe Police Department says two people got into an argument and exchanged gunfire before fleeing.

No one was hurt.

The investigation is still ongoing.

