'People are doing stupid things': 3 road rage shootings in 2 days have officials questioning what's going on

The shootings happened in three cities across the Valley, contributing to a year with a rising number of potential road rage incidents. “It shouldn’t be happening, but it's happening," Alberto Gutier, the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety said. “People are doing stupid things, sorry, stupid.” So far in 2021, there have been 455 potential road rage incidents. In all of 2020, there were 503.

Wojtczak has three steps to avoid road rage situations.



“The first step is to be aware of them [other drivers],” Wojtczak said.



Second, Wojtczak said to not engage. Do not wave or try to talk with the irritated driver. Most importantly, stay behind the problem, let them drive off.



“Never speed up. Because they might engage and speed up and catch up. If you’re behind them they can’t engage with you," Wojtczak said.



Finally, if they are sticking around you, try to locate an escape route.



“If you are on a freeway is there an exit. If you are on surface streets, can you go to a public parking lot?” Wojtczak said.



Wojtczak said if someone is following you, do not go home. Instead, head to a public place or police station.



Both Wojtczak and Gutier said the key is to stay calm and de-escalate. It can be easier said than done but will prevent disputes from potentially turning deadly.