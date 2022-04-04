Police say driver of box truck involved in fatal crash had fentanyl pills, tested positive for meth

Authorities said the truck hit at least two vehicles on the highway Monday morning near 163rd Avenue.

PHOENIX — The man who was driving a box truck involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 60 tested positive for meth and had fentanyl pills on him, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

The driver, 57-year-old Dewey Sigler, is being charged with homicide and drug offenses after the Penske truck he was driving caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed one motorist, court documents show.

The truck hit a Toyota passenger vehicle near 163rd Avenue, causing the car to swerve into the median, DPS said. The truck also hit a Nissan Altima, killing the car's driver. A semi-truck also struck the Penske truck.

The two passengers in the Toyota were injured, officials said.

