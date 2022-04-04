Police say driver of box truck involved in fatal crash had fentanyl pills, tested positive for meth

PHOENIX — The man who was driving a box truck involved in a fatal multi-vehicle collision on U.S. 60 tested positive for meth and had fentanyl pills on him, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.
The driver, 57-year-old Dewey Sigler, is being charged with homicide and drug offenses after the Penske truck he was driving caused a multi-vehicle crash that killed one motorist, court documents show.
The truck hit a Toyota passenger vehicle near 163rd Avenue, causing the car to swerve into the median, DPS said. The truck also hit a Nissan Altima, killing the car's driver. A semi-truck also struck the Penske truck.
The two passengers in the Toyota were injured, officials said.
