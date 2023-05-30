Multiple people shot with pellet gun in Phoenix drive-by, police say

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Five people were injured in a drive-by pellet gun shooting in Phoenix early Tuesday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Maryland and 19th avenues for reports of a possible shooting. They reportedly found the victims there with wounds "consistent with being shot by a pellet gun," with three needing to be transported to a local hospital.

Detectives did not release any suspect details and are at the scene trying to figure out what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.