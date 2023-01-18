Police looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 58-year-old man in south Phoenix

The victim was struck and killed near 28th Street and Broadway Road Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating after a 58-year-old was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in south Phoenix Wednesday evening.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene near 28th Street and Broadway Road, they found Andrew Joaquin Salazar suffering from serious injuries. Officers said the fire department pronounced him deceased on scene.

Police said preliminary information indicates Salazar attempted to cross Broadway mid-block when a vehicle going west struck him. Police said the vehicle continued to drive away westbound and hasn't been seen since.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story.

Silent Witness:

