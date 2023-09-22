Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

The crash happened near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road around 1 in the morning on Friday. Police are investigating the crash.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix early Friday morning, city police said.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School road. When officers arrived, they found the woman with serious injuries.

First responders took her to the hospital where she later died.

The vehicle involved reportedly drove off from the scene of the crash.

Detectives have stepped in to learn more about what led up to the crash. The woman has not been identified at this time.

