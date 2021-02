The accident happened in the area of 28th and Glendale Avenues, police said.

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the area of 28th and Glendale Avenues in Phoenix on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to the location around 9 p.m. and located an adult male in the roadway, officials said.

Phoenix fire personnel transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

There is currently no suspect vehicle description available.