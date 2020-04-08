PD: Wife arrested after husband says she shot him in west Phoenix home

Police say there were three small children inside the home at the time and none were injured.

PHOENIX — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he called 911 to say his wife had shot him.

Officers arrived at the home, located near Broadway Road and 99th Avenue in west Phoenix, and located the man with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital.

Police communicated with the female suspect and she came out of the home and was arrested. Police say there were three small children inside the home at the time and none were injured.