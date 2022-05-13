PD: Teen in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix

Officers are on scene now looking for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after being shot in west Phoenix Friday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When police arrived on scene near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road, they found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound.

"Officers are on scene now looking for witnesses and evidence of what led up to the shooting," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6141 or if individuals with information would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000. Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

Up to Speed