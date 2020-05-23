x
PD: Suspect in custody after evading police, crashing into road sign

Nobody was injured in the incident.
Credit: ADOT

PHOENIX — A man was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated after he drove from officers and crashed into a road sign. 

Police said they were called around 11 a.m. Saturday about a man who was yelling and driving erratically. 

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect continued driving. The officers stopped following, but an air unit followed from above. 

The suspect continued driving to the area of Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue, where he ran into the sign. 

The man was taken into police custody. Nobody was injured. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

